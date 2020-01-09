ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0046

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1,308.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

