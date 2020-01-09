Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.54

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $5.23. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 3,339,082 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Les Carmichael purchased 374,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £14,966.36 ($19,687.40).

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.