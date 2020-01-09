Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 132,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 675.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.46. 346,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $76.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

