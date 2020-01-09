Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 263,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 29,186 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 380,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 54,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,660. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

