Satish Mehta Sells 50,000 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,411 shares in the company, valued at $476,083.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Satish Mehta sold 26,750 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $750,070.00.

CHWY traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $28.62. 1,274,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Chewy by 175.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

