Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) is Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for about 3.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,077,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,104,000 after purchasing an additional 800,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,461,000 after purchasing an additional 56,394 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,103,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,451,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,425,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,677,000 after purchasing an additional 157,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

