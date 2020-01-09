Rubies Hits Market Capitalization of $47,445.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Rubies has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $47,445.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006856 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.