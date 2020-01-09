RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Shares Down 3.3%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02, approximately 134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

About RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

