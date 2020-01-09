Redbubble (ASX:RBL) Trading Down 4.3%

Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.09 ($0.77) and last traded at A$1.10 ($0.78), 380,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.15 ($0.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of $288.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.32.

Redbubble Company Profile (ASX:RBL)

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company provides an Internet based marketplace platform and associated logistics services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artists' designs.

