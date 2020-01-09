Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $72.72

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and traded as high as $74.42. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 249,705 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$72.74 and its 200-day moving average is A$70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.24.

In other news, insider Craig McNally 51,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. Also, insider Peter Evans 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

