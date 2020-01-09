Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Sells $46,761.02 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $46,761.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,497.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,295. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $3,113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 403.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

