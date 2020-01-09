Pillar Trading Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $1,313.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00180634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.01413616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00117881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

