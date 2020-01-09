Pennsylvania Trust Co Trims Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 172,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $83.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.