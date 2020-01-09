Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 9,012 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 10,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Union Pacific by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.90.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,922. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $148.61 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.29 and a 200-day moving average of $170.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

