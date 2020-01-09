Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 5,887 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 436.9% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.55. 3,208,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,566. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

