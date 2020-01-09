Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 5,451 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 267,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,308,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 119,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.42.

Visa stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,711,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $192.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day moving average is $179.50. The company has a market capitalization of $372.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

