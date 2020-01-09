Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 3,504 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,757 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $388,522,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $322,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,296,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,915. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

