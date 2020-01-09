Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases 9,698 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,385,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $306.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Macquarie upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

