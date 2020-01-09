Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys 3,635,106 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 27,368.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635,106 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $256,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

BATS:EZU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307,370 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

