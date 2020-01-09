Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,900 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,627,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

