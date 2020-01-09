Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5,702.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,114 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co owned 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,779. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4665 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.