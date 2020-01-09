PDATA (PDATA) Market Cap Reaches $368,568.00

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. PDATA has a market capitalization of $368,568.00 and $5,538.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit. Over the last seven days, PDATA has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00181665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.01428990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00118520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,711,325 tokens. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io . The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA . The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

