Patrick O’brien Sells 14,625 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,280. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

