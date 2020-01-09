Patrick O’brien Sells 14,625 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,280. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
