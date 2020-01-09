Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.58

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.58 and traded as low as $13.22. Pason Systems shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 223,252 shares.

PSI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$72.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 97.33%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$347,150. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Kessler purchased 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,104.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,144.42.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

