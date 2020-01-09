OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.45

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.45 and traded as high as $56.22. OMV shares last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 1,587 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OMV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

