Octoin Coin (OCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,396.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $3,958.00 and approximately $17,396.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Octoin Coin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00182017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01433390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00118189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com . The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octoin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.