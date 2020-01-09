NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.55 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One NULS token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, ChaoEX and DragonEX. NULS has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and $2.11 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00181683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01440886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, DragonEX, ChaoEX, QBTC, CoinBene, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

