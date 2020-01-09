Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,656 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 200.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 741,956 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 24.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 210,608 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 32,083,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,406,508. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

