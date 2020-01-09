Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $4.11. Neurometrix shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 10,645 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NURO. ValuEngine cut shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurometrix Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 124,730 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

