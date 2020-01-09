NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.83

Headlines about NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) have been trending very positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NetGear earned a news impact score of 3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NetGear stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 257,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $768.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.67. NetGear has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $44.00 price target on shares of NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NetGear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

