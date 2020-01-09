Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.37

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $5.87. Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 505,821 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $17.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.99.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

