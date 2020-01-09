Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $64,715.00 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at $859,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $151,695.39.

On Monday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $20,606.94.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.35. Natera Inc has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 79.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 63.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Cowen lifted their price target on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

