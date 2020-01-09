Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. 2,554,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

