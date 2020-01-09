Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

