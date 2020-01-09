Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.90.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.02. 2,817,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.23. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.61 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.