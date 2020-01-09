Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. 15,926,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,020,034. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

