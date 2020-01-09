Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,605,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,026,000 after purchasing an additional 203,551 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,080. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $94.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7791 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

