Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,405,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after purchasing an additional 83,536 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.37. 202,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,100. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.49 and a 1 year high of $120.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

