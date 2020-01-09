Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 89.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 163,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 55.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,611,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In other news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

