Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 165.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,877. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $83.93. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

