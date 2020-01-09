Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $567,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $14.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,891.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,518.31 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,800.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,818.77. The company has a market cap of $938.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

