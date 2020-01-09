Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,249,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,334,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $70.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

