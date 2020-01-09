MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MSC Industrial Direct updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.97-1.03 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.97-1.03 EPS.

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSM. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

