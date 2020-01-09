Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 498,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 6.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,312 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 35,695,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,625,072. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

