Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,912,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.10 and its 200-day moving average is $304.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.08 and a fifty-two week high of $327.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

