Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $179.29. 1,388,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average is $164.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $134.21 and a 52 week high of $179.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

