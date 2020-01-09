Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $174.39 on Top Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $82.03 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $174.39 or 0.02182126 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,348 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

