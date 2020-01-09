Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Hits $29.25 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $29.25 million and $2.97 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00004710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.01760214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00064058 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,350,768 coins and its circulating supply is 77,350,663 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, RightBTC, HitBTC, Bitfinex, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

