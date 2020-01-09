Melon Trading Up 7.3% This Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00040793 BTC on popular exchanges including Kraken, IDEX, Liqui and Radar Relay. Melon has a market cap of $4.08 million and $48,572.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Kraken and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

