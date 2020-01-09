Maecenas (ART) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $414.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00180815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.01434453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.